Woman Shot in Head During Takeoff Killing Speaks Out for the First Time

The woman who was struck in the head during the Houston shooting that took Takeoff's life is breaking her silence.

Sydney Leday, 24, recently spoke exclusively with local Houston news outlet KHOU 11, in an interview released on Thursday (Jan. 19), and recounted the harrowing incident, which left her in a coma and hospitalized for a week.

"Like any other 24-year-old, I was just out partying and celebrating," Leday said of being at the 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston where the shooting took place.

"I felt the sting in the back of my head. I felt myself falling," she said.

Fortunately, during the chaos, Leday says she was picked up by the person she was with and driven to the hospital.

"It was like a scary movie, really," she continued. "Ironically, it was Halloween night. I had on a nun outfit. I had blood all over me."

"I was just grateful that I did [survive] because the place that it hit in my head… I just feel like it was a miracle," she added.

Takeoff was shot and killed when shots rang out following a private event outside the bowling alley on Nov. 1, 2022. According to the Houston Police Department, there were about 40 people present when the shots were fired following an argument. Takeoff was hit and died on the scene. Quavo was present but uninjured. The third victim of the shooting was reported to be Quavo's assistant, 23-year-old Joshua "Wash" Washington. He was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and expected to make a full recovery.

On Dec. 2, 2022, the HPD announced they've arrested two men in connection to the shooting. Patrick Xavier Clark, 33, has been arrested and charged with murder. Cameron Joshua, 22, has also been arrested and has been charged with felony possession of a weapon.

See the KHOU 11 Exclusive Interview With the Woman Shot in the Takeoff Shooting Below