Offset’s New Album Will Feature Final Song He Recorded With Takeoff

Offset is poised to drop his new album later this year and it will feature a final song that he recorded with Takeoff.

In an interview with Variety magazine, published on Wednesday (May 24), Offset previewed songs from his upcoming second album, which is still untitled. The collection reportedly will boast guest features from Travis Scott, Future, Chlöe Bailey, Latto and, of course, his wife Cardi B.

During the listening session, the former Migos member reportedly offers, "You wanna hear my last song with Takeoff?"

According to the article, Offset was beaming and laughing while rapping along to the lyrics of his final track with Takeoff. Apparently, 'Set recorded the song with Takeoff last summer before his untimely death in November 2022.

Takeoff's death still weighs heavy on Offset's heart. When asked to put the late rapper's passing into words, he became visibly upset.

"It’s hard for me to talk about s**t right now," he says. "I've never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man."

"Talking about all this s**t is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s**t hurts," he continues. "Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody."

"I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it," he added.

Offset also shared his massive commemorative back tattoo of Takeoff, which he unveiled on his Instagram page back in April.

Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston on Nov. 1, 2022, after a fight escalated to gunfire outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston, TX. Takeoff was struck in the head and neck area and pronounced dead on the scene. Two men were arrested and charged in the incident. Patrick Xavier Clark was charged with Take's murder and is out on bond. The second suspect, Cameron Joshua, was charged with felony possession of a weapon.

Check out Offset's Variety Cover and Accompanying Photos Below