Offset Responds to Report He Fought Quavo at 2023 Grammy Awards

Offset is shooting down a report that he got into a physical altercation with Quavo backstage at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

On Monday (Feb. 6), Offset hopped on Twitter to react to a report originally shared by TMZ stating he and Quavo threw hands at the award show due to a dispute over Offset's appearance in Quavo's Takeoff tribute performance. ’Set kept his response short and sweet.

"What tf look like fighting my brother yal niggas is crazy," he tweeted, denying he was in a kerfuffle with Quavo.

Just hours earlier, the report broke Offset and Quavo had fought just prior to Quavo taking the stage to perform his Takeoff tribute track "Without You" at the Grammy Awards last night (Feb. 5). According to TMZ, tensions flared after Quavo shot down the Grammys' request for Offset to appear onstage during the tribute, which reportedly led to the two Migos rappers throwing hands and having to be separated.

XXL has reached out to Quavo and Offset's team for comment.

There has been some friction among the group for months, with breakup rumors surfacing last May. In the wake, Quavo and Takeoff carried on as a duo while Offset went solo. Not helping matters was the shooting death of Takeoff, which occurred last November while Quavo and Takeoff were in Houston outside a private party at 810 Billiards & Bowling. Fans have been hoping Quavo and Offset would publicly mend their fences following Takeoff's death. Offset still referring to Quavo as his brother is a good sign all love might not be lost.

See Offset Reacting to the Report He Got Into a Fight With Quavo at the Grammys Below