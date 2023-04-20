Fans Think Quavo Is Throwing Shade at Offset’s Takeoff Tattoo in New Instagram Post

Fans think Quavo is dissing Offset's Takeoff tattoo in a new social media post.

On Thursday (April 20), Quavo shared a carousel of photos on Instagram that shows him standing on top of a huge military airplane in various poses. In the caption, he wrote, "Rocket Power It’s In You. Not On You! #RocketPower."

Fans in the comment section were quick to jump to the conclusion that Quavo is throwing shade at Offset's new Takeoff tattoo.

"That’s definitely a shot to Offset," one person typed.

"I hope this isn’t a subliminal message," someone else wrote. "Set loves Take so it’s in him AND on him. You said you would ask yourself, 'What would Take do?' Do you think he would be out here beefing with Set?"

"Petty," another comment reads. "Take would want y’all to come together. Migos is the greatest rap group ever, no debate. Migos is no more without Take but you and Set are still family."

Not everyone was convinced Quavo was taking aim at Offset's new ink.

"Y’all people really is looking too much into things," someone else added. "This wasn’t a diss at all Quavo’s mother just commented and said that this was takeoff (her grandson) favorite quote/ saying."

Rumors of Quavo and Offset not seeing eye-to-eye following Takeoff's death appeared to be validated after reports surfaced that Quavo and Offset fought backstage during the 2023 Grammy Awards back in February. Despite audio surfacing of the incident, Offset denied a kerfuffle took place.

See reactions to Quavo's new Instagram post below.