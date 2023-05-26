How Are Quavo and Takeoff Related?

Offset made it clear that he does not share a biological relationship with Quavo and Takeoff. And now, fans are curious about whether or not Quavo and Takeoff, who have publicly shared that they are uncle and nephew, are biologically related to each other.

Yes, Quavo and Takeoff Are Related

In a 2014 DJ Vlad interview, which can be found below around the :18-mark, when one-half of the rap trio was questioned about the reason behind their formation as a group, Quavo responded, "Because we are family, we want to eat together." Takeoff chimed in, saying, "We are all family." Quavo added, “We don’t want to see nobody doing their own thing, we rather eat together.”

Quavo then went on to describe exactly how the two are related. “We family, this my nephew,” Quavo said as he pointed toward Takeoff. Take followed up with, “That’s my uncle.”

When Did Offset Meet Quavo and Takeoff?

During the same interview, Quavo talked about Offset's inclusion in the group. Quavo explained, “Then Offset, I been knowing him since the seventh, fifth grade. Probably sixth grade. Been knowing him since sixth grade and we just always ran together.”

This highlighted their longstanding friendship and connection that led to Offset becoming a part of the group, but it didn't explicitly state that he was related to them by blood.

In a 2014 interview with The Fader, Quavo provided additional details about how Offset joined Migos, stating, “Offset is fam. He’s been around us ever since 6th grade. We got him to rap in high school. We always stayed in the basement messing around with the beats. He did one song and his voice sounded good. He had a good voice.” Takeoff added, “He was snapping too. Back then, that’s what the trend was.”

Takeoff’s Mother and Quavo’s Sister Took Care of Them Both

Quavo also disclosed to Fader that he and Takeoff were raised together under the same roof, giving all the credit to his sister for raising them both. "We moved from Athens to Gwinett when Takeoff was in elementary and I was in middle school," said Quavo. "His momma took care of everything, and us. We always stayed in the same house. We share everything. He’s basically like a brother."

Offset Reveals He Isn't Related to Quavo or Takeoff

Prior to Offset's recent interview with Variety magazine, there were rumors that he wasn't blood-related to the Migos, but now these claims can officially be put to rest as they were all childhood friends.

Watch Quavo Confirm He Is Related to Takeoff