Looks Like Kendrick Lamar Won’t Bring Out Lil Wayne at 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

It appears Lil Wayne won't be making a cameo during Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance as some people had hoped.

Lil Wayne Announces He's Skipping Super Bowl

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Tunechi shared a new announcement on social media.

"Y'all know I'm not gonna be there this week, which means I guess there's a seat to fill," he says in the video below. "Shout out to New Orleans, but I've been working on something very special. I got something exciting coming for you, Thursday, the sixth. Until then, I'm just chilling."

The New Orleans rapper's announcement seems to put to rest any speculation that he will be a special guest during K-Dot's Super Bowl halftime show set. Wayne initially felt snubbed when Kendrick Lamar was announced as the halftime show headliner for the Big Game in the Big Easy, at one point saying the opportunity was ripped away from him. He has since talked to K-Dot and revealed he is rooting for the Compton, Calif. rapper.

Anticipation Rises for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Set

Anticipation for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl set is at a fever pitch, especially after his song "Not Like Us" won five awards at the 2025 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music video. Last week, Dot announced SZA will be his special guest.

Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez recently opened up about what went into the selection process and how Kendrick Lamar was chosen over Lil Wayne.

