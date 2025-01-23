Kendrick Lamar Taps SZA as Special Guest for 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Kendrick Lamar announces his former labelmate SZA as his special guest for the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance.

Kendrick Lamar Adds SZA to Super Bowl Performance

On Thursday (Jan. 23), Apple Music released a new trailer hyping up K-Dot's upcoming set during Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Feb. 9. In the video, which can be seen below, the Compton, Calif. rapper talks on a cellphone while walking on a football field.

"Yeah, everything smooth. I'm on the field right now," Dot says. "Say ol', keeping that body in motion, getting that wind up. This field is a lot bigger than people think. So, that's a must. I been thinking about a guest performer..."

At that moment, SZA douses the rapper with a cooler of Gatorade.

Kendrick Lamar's SB halftime show performance has been one of the most talked about halftime shows in recent memory. It was initially shrouded in controversy after some fans were upset that Lil Wayne was not the choice to perform at the Big Game in New Orleans. Now, the big question is if Kendrick will perform "Not Like Us."

Kendrick Lamar and SZA Going on Tour

The move to add SZA to the set is fitting. Last month, Kendrick announced he will be embarking on the Grand National Tour with the R&B singer. The 23-stop tour will kick off on April 19 in Minneapolis, Minn., and hit up cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Chicago, Detroit, Toronto and more, before closing out in Washington, D.C. on June 18.

Check out the new 2025 Super Bowl halftime show trailer below.

Watch Apple Music's 2025 Halftime Show Trailer

Watch the Original 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Trailer