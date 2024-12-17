Lil Wayne and Kendrick Lamar Have Convo About 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lil Wayne reveals that he and Kendrick Lamar had a conversation about the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show after hip-hop had a lot to say about K-Dot being picked over Weezy to perform at the Big Game next year.

Lil Wayne Wishes Kendrick Lamar "All the Best"

What was supposed to be a celebratory moment for Kendrick Lamar when he was announced in September as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime performer in New Orleans became overshadowed by fans and fellow rappers sounding off with opinions that Lil Wayne should've been chosen. On Monday (Dec. 16), Weezy connected with sports commentator Skip Bayless on The Skip Bayless Show to discuss Wayne's "snub," as Bayless calls it. During the chat, the New Orleans native shared that he and K-Dot have spoken about everything.

"I just remain baffled and angry over why the NFL did not choose you to play halftime of a Super Bowl that's going to be in your hometown," Bayless told the rapper.

"Generally, I just believe that, you know, they, for whatever reason, I believe that it's over my head, you know, meaning, yeah, meaning that I can't, I don't know why, period, yeah," Wayne said. "Personally, the person I am, I mean I straight look at it like, you ain't there, you ain't there. You gotta get there. You gotta get there, you know. You know how we, Skip, you know how we rock."

The Young Money leader also admitted he's "accepting the facts and embracing the facts and moving on." Weezy shared that he told Birdman and Mack Maine that he wants to "get to the point where I'm undeniable" as far as decisions like Super Bowl performers being made.

Surprisingly, Wayne even revealed that he and Kendrick Lamar had a chat about the halftime show. "So I've spoken to him, and I wished him all the best and told him, 'You better kill it, you got to kill it,'" he shared.

Last month, Wayne addressed the Super Bowl controversy for the first time when he hosted his annual Lil Weezyana Fest at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans.

"That moment I said to myself, I wanna be on stage for the Super Bowl one day in front of my mom and I worked my a*s off to get that position," he told the crowd. "It was ripped away from me but this muthaf*ckin' moment right here… they can’t take that from me."

K-Dot used his new song "Wacced Out Morals" to mention Wayne, but didn't specifically make note of the Super Bowl. "I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/The irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," he raps on the song. "Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/Turn me to an Eskimo/I drew the line and decimal."

Wayne told Skip he had never heard "Wacced Out Morals" prior—some rap fans may call cap on that—but explained that what he thought K-Dot meant with those lyrics is that Kendrick also saw how much the Super Bowl opportunity would've meant to Wayne.

Does this mean Kendrick may bring out Lil Wayne during halftime in February? Two months to go to find out.

Take a look at Weezy revealing him and K-Dot had a convo about the halftime show below.

Watch Lil Wayne Tell Skip Bayless He Spoke to Kendrick Lamar on The Skip Bayless Show