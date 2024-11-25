Lil Wayne Writes ‘WTF I Do’ Tweet, Fans Think He’ll Respond to Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Wacced Out Murals’ Bars

Lil Wayne shares a post on social media that has fans thinking he'll respond to Kendrick Lamar's "Wacced Out Murals" bars.

Lil Wayne Shares Cryptic Post

On Nov. 23, Weezy shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, less than a day after being name-dropped on K-Dot's new album.

"Man wtf I do?!" the New Orleans rap legend posted. "I just be chillin & dey still kome 4 my head. Let’s not take kindness for weakness. Let this giant sleep. I beg u all. No one really wants destruction, not even me but I shall destroy if disturbed. On me. Love."

Fans Think Lil Wayne Will Respond to Kendrick Lamar

While Lil Wayne did not name names, he seems to be responding to being mentioned on Kendrick Lamar's new GNX album on the song "Wacced Out Murals." On the track, Kenny addresses the drama and backlash surrounding him being picked to perform at the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans over Lil Wayne and Wayne's complaints about not being chosen.

"I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/The irony I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," he raps on the song, which can be heard below. "Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/Turn me to an Eskimo/I drew the line and decimal."

He continues: "Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n*ggas agitated/I’m just glad they showing they faces."

Some fans believe the tweet is a precursor to Lil Wayne going at Kendrick on wax.

"Based on Lil Wayne warning Kendrick Lamar to stand down...we should be expecting a Kendrick diss on Tha Carter 6," one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Otherwise, Wayne looks out of touch."

"Lil Wayne is one of the best rappers ever, no question," someone else posted. "But when it comes to the top 10-20 diss tracks, he doesn’t make the list. Kendrick Lamar and even Drake have him beat in that lane. Kendrick would destroy Wayne in a rap battle."

"What you gon do?" another post reads. "u washed and better stay in your lane lil nga you don’t want this smoke."

See Lil Wayne's post and reactions below.

