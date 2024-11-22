9 Standout Moments From Kendrick Lamar’s New Album GNX

And just like that, it's Kendrick Lamar season. Following hints that new music was loading, K-Dot dropped a surprise new album called GNX. There are several standout moments on the project that have the internet going nuts.

Kendrick Lamar Surprises Fans With New Album

Sidestepping conventional methods, K-Dot released the new album without notice at noon on Friday (Nov. 22). Accompanying the release of the album was the "GNX" theme song and video, a one-minute teaser that finds the "Not Like Us" rapper waxing poetic over a slow instrumental driven by piano chords and string instruments.

"Only thing better right now is living right now when I can't spare no feelings/Quiet on set but my aura loud, I never get through hood sh*t and wisdom," he rhymes. "The money out here, young man, f**k corny on hand/Your dad broke, trying to play victim/The little ideas I told made people gon' go rogue 'till God gave me a big one."

The 12-track album features contributions from SZA, Deyra Barrera, Ink, Wallie the Sensei, AzChike, Hitta J, Sam Dew, Dody 6 and others. It also finds Kendrick addressing several viral moments he's been involved in in 2024, including the beef with Drake and the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show controversy. Fans are also lauding the rapper for his lyricism musical choices, which include a Luther Vandross sample that is getting a lot of love.

Check out the standout moments from Kendrick Lamar's surprise new album GNX below.