Kendrick Lamar Gets in Album Mode With Surprise New Song and Video ‘GNX’

Kendrick Lamar is in album mode after releasing the new song and video "GNX" as well as an LP of the same name.

Kendrick Lamar Drops New Track

On Friday (Nov. 22), K-Dot surprised fans with the new single "GNX" along with the music video. The track, which is only one minute in length, is short and sweet and finds the Compton, Calif. rapper flowing over somber strings and piano chords.

"Only thing better right now is living right now when I can't spare no feelings/Quiet on set but my aura loud, I never get through hood sh*t and wisdom," he rhymes in the video below. "The money out here, young man, f**k corny on hand/Your dad broke, trying to play victim/The little ideas I told made people gon' go rogue 'till God gave me a big one."

The video shows K-Dot in a large room with two Buick GNXs. In another scene, he is standing next to the open driver's side door of one of the vehicles.

Kendrick Lamar Drops New Album

The new single comes with an album of the same name, which features 12 songs. There is a track titled "GNX" on the album. However, it is not the same song that was debuted with the album release. The new project comes on the heels of K-Dot earning seven 2025 Grammy Award nominations. He will also be the headlining performer at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show.

Check out Kendrick Lamar's new song and video "GNX" and new album below.

Watch Kendrick Lamar's "GNX" Video

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's GNX Album