Future Insists He’s Part of the Big 3, Didn’t Agree With Kendrick Lamar’s Lyrics on ‘Like That’

Future was confused by Kendrick Lamar's "Like That" diss because Hendrix believes he's in The Big 3.

Future Finally Addresses Drake and Kendrick Lamar Feud

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), GQ magazine's Men of the Year issue featuring Future and Metro Boomin as "Hitmakers of the Year" hit newsstands. In the cover story interview, which is only available in print and not online, Hendrix finally addresses his rumored beef with Drake beef, in addition to Kendrick Lamar and Drake's feud, specifically K-Dot dissing Drake on Future and Metro's chart-topping single "Like That" back in March.

After Metro opened up about the origin of his issue with Drake, Future, who has yet to openly diss The Boy, jokingly downplayed things. "There was a beef?" Future asked during the interview with a smirk. "I didn't even know there was a beef. I didn't even know they had nothing going on. I ain't never participated in rap battles, man."

However, the Atlanta rapper had a direct response when addressing Kendrick kicking off the Drake rap battle on Future's song.

"He said 'Big Three' on my song," Future noted, speaking of the fan labeled rap triumvirate of Kendrick Lamar, Drake and J. Cole. "I’m supposed to be the one who gets mad; I’m still confused about that."

He added, "That’s what was so f**ked up about the sh*t. To the point where I’m so player that I ain’t even said anything to the public about how I feel about it. Like, why is everybody mad when he was talking about me on my song?"

"So y’all just forgot about me, I ain’t part of this Big Three, I’m nobody on my song, man," he continued. "If I didn’t get mad, nobody should have gotten mad! If I would have been really mad about it and I made something out of it."

Metro Boomin Calls Drake Beef Personal

Metro Boomin also addressed the Drake beef during the interview. He called their issues personal.

"Me and Drake had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that," Metro said. "It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."

