Metro Boomin Opens Up About Why He Had Beef With Drake

Metro Boomin opens up about the origin of his beef with Drake in a new interview.

Metro Boomin Addresses Drake Beef

On Wednesday (Nov. 20), GQ magazine continued their Men of the Year rollout with a cover story featuring "Hitmakers of the Year" Future and Metro Boomin. During the interview, which is only available in print and not currently online, the Atlanta-based super producer opened up about the Drake beef that dominated headlines back in the spring.

"People really think that we sat for two years, making two albums [to be] like, 'Yo, f**k this dude.' What kind of sh*t is that?" Metro responded to speculation that the albums We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You were big middle fingers to Drizzy. "You really think we are going to spend that much time, effort and resources on just trying to get at somebody on an album? Blowing budgets on two albums—going over budget? That's some serious hate. Neither one of us rock like that."

"Me and Drake had a personal issue, and for the record, not over no girl or nothing silly like that," Metro added. "It was a personal issue that really hurt me and disappointed me."

Metro also spoke on going off on Drake on X, formerly known as Twitter, back in May, in response to being dissed by Drake on "Push Ups" and "Family Matters." A move he says he wishes he could take back.

"Now, I did have my moment online, which I do regret," Metro added. "I should have been stronger than that. That was out of character for me. But at a certain point it like, I don't rap. So you're going to just sh*t on me on all these songs...I'm not going to get in the booth, so I'm finna tweet at you."

Future Blows Off Beef Talk

Future was less open about the entire situation. While he has yet to openly diss Drake, there is clearly some disconnect between the former frequent collaborators.

"There was a beef?" Future asked during the interview with a smirk. "I didn't even know there was a beef. I didn't even know they had nothing going on. I ain't never participated in rap battles, man."

Check out Future and Metro Boomin's GQ cover and their comments on the beef with Drake below.

See Future and Metro Boomin's GQ Magazine Cover

See Metro Boomin and Future Speak on Drake Beef