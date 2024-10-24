8 Signs Kendrick Lamar Might Be Dropping His New Album Soon

Kendrick Lamar has had all eyes on him since going at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" back in March. The subsequent battle with Drake placed even more of a spotlight on K-Dot and his The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles put anticipation for a new Kendrick album at a fever pitch. So, when is the new album coming? There appear to be some signs that the highly anticipated release may be loading.

One hint comes in the form of a snippet K-Dot shared in the music video for his chart-topping single "Not Like Us," which was released on July 4. The track, which is being called "Broccoli (Reincarnated)" by fans, only lasts for 15 seconds but has fans drooling in anticipation for the full-length song.

On the teaser, Kendrick snaps into form over West Coast-vibe production from Scott Bridgeway. "I am reincarnated (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)/I was stargazin' (Ha-ha-ha-ha)/Life goes on, I need all my babies (Gyah, gyah)," he rhymes. "Woke up, lookin' for the broccoli/High key, keep a horn on me, that Kamasi/IP ownership, the blueprint is by me/Mr. Get Off, I get off at my feet."

In addition to the song, the Compton, Calif. rapper put out a full-length untitled track on Sept. 11. Despite rumors of a K-Dot album coming soon quickly being shut down in August, two months later, things may have changed.

Check out eight signs that Kendrick Lamar might be dropping his new album soon below.