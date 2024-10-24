8 Signs Kendrick Lamar Might Be Dropping His New Album Soon
Kendrick Lamar has had all eyes on him since going at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin's "Like That" back in March. The subsequent battle with Drake placed even more of a spotlight on K-Dot and his The Pop Out - Ken & Friends concert in Los Angeles put anticipation for a new Kendrick album at a fever pitch. So, when is the new album coming? There appear to be some signs that the highly anticipated release may be loading.
One hint comes in the form of a snippet K-Dot shared in the music video for his chart-topping single "Not Like Us," which was released on July 4. The track, which is being called "Broccoli (Reincarnated)" by fans, only lasts for 15 seconds but has fans drooling in anticipation for the full-length song.
On the teaser, Kendrick snaps into form over West Coast-vibe production from Scott Bridgeway. "I am reincarnated (Ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha-ha)/I was stargazin' (Ha-ha-ha-ha)/Life goes on, I need all my babies (Gyah, gyah)," he rhymes. "Woke up, lookin' for the broccoli/High key, keep a horn on me, that Kamasi/IP ownership, the blueprint is by me/Mr. Get Off, I get off at my feet."
In addition to the song, the Compton, Calif. rapper put out a full-length untitled track on Sept. 11. Despite rumors of a K-Dot album coming soon quickly being shut down in August, two months later, things may have changed.
Check out eight signs that Kendrick Lamar might be dropping his new album soon below.
Kendrick Lamar Previews New Song on "Not Like Us"
Kendrick Lamar's Independence Day release of the music video for "Not Like Us" featured an extra treat for fans by way of snippet of an unreleased track proving that K-Dot has been in the lab.
DJ Akademiks Reports New Kendrick Music Is Coming
On Aug. 24, DJ Akademiks reported that he was getting intel that Kendrick was dropping new music soon. "I've heard that Kendrick is loading up," Ak told his viewers on livestream. "I was told Kendrick is coming."
Kendrick Lamar's Alleged Cousin Leaks Album Info
The following day, a supposed text exchange between K-Dot and his alleged cousin was shared online that shows the rapper being asked if the album is dropping to which Dot responds "We coming."
Kendrick Lamar Releases Untitled Track
K-Dot released an untitled new song on Sept. 11 via Instagram, which the internet is calling "Watch the Party Die," showing again that he has new material in the can.
Kendrick Lamar Announced as 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner
On Sept. 8, Kendrick Lamar was announced as the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show headliner. The forthcoming Big Game performance would be the perfect opportunity for Kendrick to debut a new album around.
Kendrick Lamar Song Snippet Featured in Mercedes F1 Promo
On Oct. 13, the Mercedes AMG Formula 1 racing team used the song K-Dot teased on "Not Like Us" in an ad to promote the new racing season.
Kendrick Lamar Song Snippet Played During NBA Broadcast
On Oct. 23, the still-unreleased clip was played during an NBA broadcast of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves game.
Kendrick Lamar's Snippet Takes Over TikTok
Kendrick Lamar's song snippet is all over TikTok with fans either begging for the track's release or making accompanying dance clips.