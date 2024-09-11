Kendrick Lamar Says Influencers Hate the Man He Represents on New Song He Dropped on Instagram

Kendrick Lamar has been the topic of discussion all week and now he is back with a new song.

Kendrick Lamar Drops New Song Without Warning

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), K-Dot returned with his first track since "Not Like Us." Released on his Instagram page, the cover art for the song shows a pair of busted black Nike Air Force 1s, which foreshadows the Compton, Calif. rapper's energy over the laid-back instrumental.

"Influencers talk down ’cause I’m not with the basic sh*t/But they don’t hate me, they hate the man that I represent," he raps. "The type of man that never d*ck ride ’cause I want a favor/The man that resides in patience/So where the soldiers at?/The ones that lost it all and learned to learn from that/A thirst for life/Head inside a book ’cause he concerned with that/Information that’ll change his life because he yearns for that/Dedication, finding out what’s right ’cause he can earn from that."

Fans wanted more Kendrick Lamar in 2024 and that's exactly what they are getting.

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Announcement Causes Uproar

Kendrick Lamar's name has been all over the hip-hop headlines since it was announced on Sunday (Sept. 8), that he would headline the 2025 Super Bowl in New Orleans. Many critics of the decision were upset that hometown hero Lil Wayne didn't get the nod. Several rappers have come out in support of Wayne, with some people blaming Jay-Z for not choosing Tunechi because Hov's Roc Nation is the live music strategist for the NFL.

Kendrick has had a huge year that includes releasing two No. 1 singles and coming out on the winning end of an epic battle with Drake. There have also been rumors that K-Dot is working on a new album.

