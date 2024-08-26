Kendrick Lamar’s New Album Isn’t Coming Soon

Although rumors that a new Kendrick Lamar album is coming soon have been taking over X, formerly known as Twitter, it looks like the rapper won't be dropping anything.

What's the Status of Kendrick Lamar's New Album?

On Sunday (Aug 25), X blog @kurrco posted an alleged screenshot of a text thread between Kendrick Lamar and a person named Macc Burrage. In the image, which can be seen below, the two men spoke about K-Dot's forthcoming project. After Macc asked the Compton, Calif. rhymer about his new album, Kenny seemingly suggested that it'll be arriving soon.

"But aye. Is the album coming soon or is you just on demon [three laughing emojis]?" Macc typed in the text thread below.

"We coming," Kendrick Lamar reportedly replied.

DJ Hed Responds to Claims About Kendrick Lamar's Upcoming Album

After the aforementioned tweet from the hip-hop social media page went viral, DJ Hed, a Carson, Calif.-bred disk jockey, responded with a fitted cap emoji to claim that the news about Kenny's new album was false. Following this, DJ Hed explained why the statement was inaccurate underneath a GIF from Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" music video. DJ Hed and K-Dot are known to be close buddies. In 2008, they met at a special performance in Houston. Hed also responded to comments recently made by DJ Ak claiming the new K-Dot album is dropping soon.

"Dot don’t really talk to nobody..," Hed penned in the tweet below. "Especially not Ak."

DJ Akademiks Responds to DJ Hed's Claim About Kendrick Lamar's LP

Once DJ Akademiks saw DJ Hed's tweet about not having intel on Kenny's forthcoming LP, he hopped on his live-streaming show via Rumble on Sunday (Aug. 25) to address what Hed wrote. In the video, which can be seen below, Ak claimed that he gets the scoop about unreleased music based on his journalism skills. The streamer insisted that certain artists are even shocked about his discoveries.

"DJ Hed, I'm the single greatest journalist you've ever heard of," Ak stated at the beginning of the clip. "I wanna put that out there, and I'll tell any ni**a in the industry. Ni**a, I've built a 20-plus million industry by doing this sh*t. I played Drake's video, and Drake had to ask me, 'How did you get it?' When I tell you something came from, or something I know when it comes to Kendrick or whatever, I don't give a f**k who Kendrick is. I don't give a f**k about none of these ni**as. Akademiks is the single greatest journalist you've heard of."

XXL has reached out to Kendrick Lamar's team for comment.

Take a look at DJ Hed's tweet about K-Dot's forthcoming album below.

See the Tweet About Kendrick Lamar's New Album

See DJ Hed Reveal That Kendrick Lamar's Album Isn't Coming Soon

Watch DJ Akademiks Go Off on DJ Hed