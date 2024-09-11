Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Kendrick Lamar’s New Song He Just Dropped

Kendrick Lamar just dropped his first track since unleashing "Not Like Us," and rather than diss Drake, the West Coast MC appears to be calling out the entire culture. The lyrics find him calling out influencers and dissecting the world around him.

On Wednesday (Sept. 11), K-Dot hit up Instagram with a new song that leaves the listener wondering if society is living in a modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah. Presumed to be loosely titled "Watch the Party Die," The 5-minute narrative finds Kendrick lamenting over an environment in which people succumb to temptation and gluttony. In his own vitriolic way, the Compton spitter rhymes about chopping the heads off the proverbial fakes and snakes in hip-hop culture over a beat that is both sad and soulful.

Throughout the first verse, Kendrick implies that he is living in an apocalyptic world that needs cleansing, and he is just the MC to do it. Following a chorus that sees Kenny praying to God while simultaneously hyping up his own righteousness, Kenny uses the second verse to call for those who practice corporate greed and propaganda to have their heads "cracked." He then closes out the third verse with the same sentiment while praising the likes of Christian singer Lecrae and rapper-activist Dee-1.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's new track and read the complete lyrics below.

Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's New Song Loosely Titled "Watch the Party Die"

Verse 1

I think it's time to watch the party die

This s**t done got too wicked to apologize

It's different, get him whacked and disqualified

We even kill the killers ’cause they like taking innocent lives

Burn a whole village, we start over, here's really that time

Why reason with these ni**as if they can't see the future first

Why argue with these clowns if the circus is well at work

Just walk that man down, that'll do everyone a solid

It's love but tough love, sometimes gotta result in violence

If you parade in gluttony without giving truth to the youth,

The graveyard is company, just tell us what casket to choose

They party more than b**ches, tell me what are you working for?

They glorify scamming, you get chipped over this credit card

Influencers talk down ’cause I'm not with the basic s**t

But they don't hate me, they hate the man that I represent

The type of man that never d**k ride ’cause I want a favor

The man that resides in patience

So where the soldiers at?

The ones that lost it all and learned to learn from that

A thirst for life, head inside a book ’cause he concerned with that

Information that'll change his life because he yearns for that

Dedication, finding out what's right, ’cause he can earn from that

I feel for the women that deal with the clown and nerd s**t

Can't blame them, today they ain't really got much to work with

How many b**ches harder than a lot of you ni**as?

Would trade all of y'all for Nip, I can't be proud of you ni**as

Chorus

God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace

Dear God, please keep these lame ni**as away from me

Dear God, keep me shinin', the f**k do they really think?

Pocket watching, you must be the police

God, bless these words, dear God, bless how I think

Dear God, draw the line, they tryin' to confuse ’em with me

Dear God, please forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried

I think it's time for me to watch the party die

Get ’em gone, we gon' watch the party die

Send ’em home, we gon' watch the party die

Verse 2

I think it's time to watch the party die

Street ni**as and the corporate guys, the rappers that report the lies

I need they families mortified

We can do life without ’em, get they bodies organized

Tell me if you oblige

No more pillow talkin', jump-startin' neighborhood wars

Dirty mackin' b**ches because your spirit is insecure

The flashy ni**a with nasty decisions using money as a backbone

I want his head cracked before he's back home

The radio personality pushin' propaganda for salary

Let me know when they turn up as a casualty

I want agony, assault and battery

I see a new earth filled with beautiful people making humanity work

Let's kill the followers that follow up on poppin' mollies from

The obvious, degenerates, that's failing to acknowledge the

Hope that we tryin' to spread, if I'm not his vote

Then you need to bring his f**kin' head or film that s**t in hi-res

Chorus

God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace

Dear God, please keep these lame ni**as away from me

Dear God, keep me shinin', the f**k do they really think?

Pocket watching, you must be the police

God, bless these words, dear God, bless how I think

Dear God, draw the line, they tryin' to confuse ’em with me

Dear God, please forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried

I think it's time for me to watch the party die

Get ’em gone, we gon' watch the party die

Send ’em home, we gon' watch the party die

Verse 3

Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do

F**k these ni**as up or show ’em just what pray'll do

I want to be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1

But I will...

It's time to get these devils out the way

Heavy metals on my sword, we settle hard disputes today

The ghetto Hollywood divorce, say hello to your future fate

The culture bred with carnivores, you let ’em snack, they eat your face

The signatures is being forged

They wonder why I'm not enthused to drop

The more visible you get, the more your spiritual is tried

It's cynical to say I know these artists petrified

The end result in jail by Jezebel or drugged up full of lies

Critical, I know my physical is tested all the time

I'm pitiful, sunken place soon as I'm questionin' in my pride

I'm seeing ghosts, blackin' out, relapse

And one-third of the time, I spare no feeling that ain't mine

I'm in my feelings when I slide

I mean, a ni**a wonder what Lecrae would do

Terrace Martin said I'm mentally with layers, true

I flood the market with my best regards, I paid your dues

And so it's up, if you ain't one of ours, it's bad news

My ni**a Jay Estrada said I gotta burn it down to build it up

That confirmation real as fuck, it ain't too many real as us

Lockin' in to what I trust

Looking outside, the kids live tomorrow ’cause today the party just died

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's Surprise Song Loosely Titled "Watch the Party Die"