Here Are the Complete Lyrics for Kendrick Lamar’s New Song He Just Dropped
Kendrick Lamar just dropped his first track since unleashing "Not Like Us," and rather than diss Drake, the West Coast MC appears to be calling out the entire culture. The lyrics find him calling out influencers and dissecting the world around him.
On Wednesday (Sept. 11), K-Dot hit up Instagram with a new song that leaves the listener wondering if society is living in a modern-day Sodom and Gomorrah. Presumed to be loosely titled "Watch the Party Die," The 5-minute narrative finds Kendrick lamenting over an environment in which people succumb to temptation and gluttony. In his own vitriolic way, the Compton spitter rhymes about chopping the heads off the proverbial fakes and snakes in hip-hop culture over a beat that is both sad and soulful.
Throughout the first verse, Kendrick implies that he is living in an apocalyptic world that needs cleansing, and he is just the MC to do it. Following a chorus that sees Kenny praying to God while simultaneously hyping up his own righteousness, Kenny uses the second verse to call for those who practice corporate greed and propaganda to have their heads "cracked." He then closes out the third verse with the same sentiment while praising the likes of Christian singer Lecrae and rapper-activist Dee-1.
Listen to Kendrick Lamar's new track and read the complete lyrics below.
Complete Lyrics to Kendrick Lamar's New Song Loosely Titled "Watch the Party Die"
Verse 1
I think it's time to watch the party die
This s**t done got too wicked to apologize
It's different, get him whacked and disqualified
We even kill the killers ’cause they like taking innocent lives
Burn a whole village, we start over, here's really that time
Why reason with these ni**as if they can't see the future first
Why argue with these clowns if the circus is well at work
Just walk that man down, that'll do everyone a solid
It's love but tough love, sometimes gotta result in violence
If you parade in gluttony without giving truth to the youth,
The graveyard is company, just tell us what casket to choose
They party more than b**ches, tell me what are you working for?
They glorify scamming, you get chipped over this credit card
Influencers talk down ’cause I'm not with the basic s**t
But they don't hate me, they hate the man that I represent
The type of man that never d**k ride ’cause I want a favor
The man that resides in patience
So where the soldiers at?
The ones that lost it all and learned to learn from that
A thirst for life, head inside a book ’cause he concerned with that
Information that'll change his life because he yearns for that
Dedication, finding out what's right, ’cause he can earn from that
I feel for the women that deal with the clown and nerd s**t
Can't blame them, today they ain't really got much to work with
How many b**ches harder than a lot of you ni**as?
Would trade all of y'all for Nip, I can't be proud of you ni**as
Chorus
God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace
Dear God, please keep these lame ni**as away from me
Dear God, keep me shinin', the f**k do they really think?
Pocket watching, you must be the police
God, bless these words, dear God, bless how I think
Dear God, draw the line, they tryin' to confuse ’em with me
Dear God, please forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried
I think it's time for me to watch the party die
Get ’em gone, we gon' watch the party die
Send ’em home, we gon' watch the party die
Verse 2
I think it's time to watch the party die
Street ni**as and the corporate guys, the rappers that report the lies
I need they families mortified
We can do life without ’em, get they bodies organized
Tell me if you oblige
No more pillow talkin', jump-startin' neighborhood wars
Dirty mackin' b**ches because your spirit is insecure
The flashy ni**a with nasty decisions using money as a backbone
I want his head cracked before he's back home
The radio personality pushin' propaganda for salary
Let me know when they turn up as a casualty
I want agony, assault and battery
I see a new earth filled with beautiful people making humanity work
Let's kill the followers that follow up on poppin' mollies from
The obvious, degenerates, that's failing to acknowledge the
Hope that we tryin' to spread, if I'm not his vote
Then you need to bring his f**kin' head or film that s**t in hi-res
Chorus
God, give me life, dear God, please give me peace
Dear God, please keep these lame ni**as away from me
Dear God, keep me shinin', the f**k do they really think?
Pocket watching, you must be the police
God, bless these words, dear God, bless how I think
Dear God, draw the line, they tryin' to confuse ’em with me
Dear God, please forgive me, you knowin' how hard I tried
I think it's time for me to watch the party die
Get ’em gone, we gon' watch the party die
Send ’em home, we gon' watch the party die
Verse 3
Sometimes I wonder what Lecrae would do
F**k these ni**as up or show ’em just what pray'll do
I want to be empathetic, my heart like Dee-1
But I will...
It's time to get these devils out the way
Heavy metals on my sword, we settle hard disputes today
The ghetto Hollywood divorce, say hello to your future fate
The culture bred with carnivores, you let ’em snack, they eat your face
The signatures is being forged
They wonder why I'm not enthused to drop
The more visible you get, the more your spiritual is tried
It's cynical to say I know these artists petrified
The end result in jail by Jezebel or drugged up full of lies
Critical, I know my physical is tested all the time
I'm pitiful, sunken place soon as I'm questionin' in my pride
I'm seeing ghosts, blackin' out, relapse
And one-third of the time, I spare no feeling that ain't mine
I'm in my feelings when I slide
I mean, a ni**a wonder what Lecrae would do
Terrace Martin said I'm mentally with layers, true
I flood the market with my best regards, I paid your dues
And so it's up, if you ain't one of ours, it's bad news
My ni**a Jay Estrada said I gotta burn it down to build it up
That confirmation real as fuck, it ain't too many real as us
Lockin' in to what I trust
Looking outside, the kids live tomorrow ’cause today the party just died