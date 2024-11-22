Kendrick Lamar Addresses Lil Wayne Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy on New Song ‘Wacced Out Murals’

Kendrick Lamar finally addresses the Lil Wayne Super Bowl halftime show controversy on the new song "Wacced Out Murals" off his surprise new album GNX.

Kendrick Lamar Addresses Lil Wayne Drama

On Friday (Nov. 22), Dot got back in album mode by releasing the track "GNX" and an album of the same name. On the song "Wacced Out Murals," K-Dot finally addresses the public opposition from his rap peers to his upcoming 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performance and Wayne's complaints about not being chosen to perform at the Big Game in his hometown of New Orleans.

"I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud/The irony I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down," he raps on the song, which can be heard below. "Whatever though, call me crazy, everybody questionable/Turn em to an Eskimo/I drew the line and decimal."

He continues: "Won the Super Bowl and Nas the only one congratulate me, all these n*ggas agitated/I’m just glad they showing they faces."

Read More: LL Cool J Gets Brutally Honest About the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy

2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show Pick Divides Hip-Hop

Kendrick Lamar being chosen over Lil Wayne to be the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show performer has divided in the hip-hop community, with several rappers and many fans being vocal about wanting Wayne to get the nod.

Wayne has expressed his disappointment in not being picked on multiple occasions. During a performance at the Lil Weezyana Festival in New Orleans earlier this month, Wayne said the opportunity was ripped away from him.

Listen to Kendrick Lamar's "Wacced Out Murals" below.

Hear Kendrick Lamar Address the Lil Wayne Super Bowl Halftime Show Controversy on "Wacced Out Murals"