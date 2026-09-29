Lil Wayne Reveals Engagement to Madi Cannon Months After Announcing They Broke Up

Lil Wayne is back with ex-girlfriend Madi Cannon, and the pair are now officially engaged following a brief split over the summer.

On Monday (Sept. 28), Tunechi made a video to congratulate his fellow Hot Boys member B.G. on his recent engagement. In the clip, Madi pops up behind Wayne, who then reveals she is now his bride-to-be as well.

"And I'm marrying this one," Wayne said after sending his congratulations. "This is Madison. This is my fianceé. Let us know what color we wearing. I'm the best man, ya heard me!"

The New Orleans rapper was rumored to be engaged to 23-year-old, Kokomo, Ind. native Madi earlier this year. But in early July, Wayne confirmed that they were indeed dating, but they had since split up. He also denied ever being engaged at the time.

"I would like to clear something up," he said in a video posted to his Instagram. "No, I am not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going with an amazing person. But, obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today's crazy world and culture, I considered I don't want to be such a burden on such an amazing person. So, we decided to part."

Wayne captioned the post, "It is what it was."

Looks like whatever the issue was has since been resolved.

Check out the video of Lil Wayne confirming his engagement below.

Watch Lil Wayne Confirm Engagement to Madi Cannon

See Rappers Who Got Divorced