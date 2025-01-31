How Jay-Z Picks Initial Super Bowl Performers, and Kendrick Lamar Was Selected Over Lil Wayne

Recently, more insight was revealed about Jay-Z's involvement in choosing the Super Bowl halftime show performer and how Kendrick Lamar was picked over Lil Wayne.

Roc Nation's CEO Opens Up About Halftime Show Pick Process

On Thursday (Jan. 30), Nola.com published an interview Desiree Perez, the CEO of Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, where she opened up about the process of picking the Super Bowl halfime show performer, which is something Hov's company has been doing since becoming the league's live music strategist in 2019. Perez reveals the initial list starts with Jay-Z.

"He comes back with ideas," Perez told the publication. "It really starts with his thinking. It’s easier for him. It’s almost like a chef picking the specials for the evening. He comes up with the shortlist, and we work our way through that."

Several factors, including location, are considered when making a decision on the performer. In the end, Kendrick's huge year and cultural impact won out.

"[Kendrick Lamar] had an incredible year, very deserving of the attention," Perez said. "The Grammys also acknowledged that. That’s part of the consideration."

"New Orleans is so rich in culture," she added. "We have to take into consideration (that) whoever is going to perform can speak to music culture, regardless of age. It has to nod to real music, regardless of the genre. And Kendrick does that. Kendrick’s richness and culture is really a nod to New Orleans."

Lil Wayne Was Considered

There was a huge controversy when Kendrick Lamar was announced as the performer over hometown hero Lil Wayne. Tunechi's name was brought up during discussions about who to pick, before the choice was ultimately made to pick Kendrick.

"I didn’t choose the artist, but I do believe that definitely there was consideration," Perez said.

Jay-Z faced scrutiny for his involvement in picking Kendrick Lamar over Lil Wayne, with some fans and rappers sharing their opposition. Lil Wayne expressed his disappointment on multiple occasions. But he has since revealed that he has spoken to K-Dot and is rooting for him to put on a good show.