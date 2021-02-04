Here Are Important Hip-Hop Moments in 1995 That Were Pivotal to the Golden Era

Remember The Times

In honor of the 25 years that passed, take a stroll through 1995, a pivotal time in rap's golden era, filled with brewing beefs and shook ones, multiplatinum hits and rich regional diversity.

Words: Luke Fox

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2020 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

Smack in the middle of the 1990s—the decade hip-hop accelerated from a walk to a sprint—the year 1995 served as a monumental one for rap and its culture. A deluge of classic albums hit the shelves (some on the same day). The best selling rap singles of all-time reigned supreme on the charts and overpowered the radio waves. The allure of the hip-hop and R&B remix gave marketers a new weapon. The dusty mixtape graduated to the majors and got the digital treatment. And clans, posses, crews and cliques began to carve out regional territory and loyal subscribers.

Over the span of 365 beat-blessed days, record labels and super teams like Death Row Records, Bad Boy Records, Wu-Tang Clan and Boot Camp Clik all dropped seminal records and expanded their reach. One must remember, 1995 was also the final full year rap fans witnessed the living greatness of both Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G. The rap titans were in their prime, with crossover singles battling for Billboard chart position as friction simmered in the streets. A severe divide in sonic aesthetics between the Eastern and Pacific time zones was amplified. G-funk and gangsta rap hit full gallop, and the hard snares and cold concrete of New York City birthed some of the most influential records of the genre. A creative surge brought forth Mobb Deep’s The Infamous, Raekwon’s Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…, Smif-N-Wessun’s Dah Shinin’ and AZ’s Doe or Die. With the benefit of 25 years’ hindsight, here’s a look at the 12 pivotal months of banging music and culture-shaping events in 1995.

A Look Back at the 12 Months of Hip-Hop in 1995

