Flipp Dinero Applies Pressure Leading Up to New Album

Words: Aleia Woods

Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2020 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

Flipp Dinero is a certified hit-maker and he has the platinum plaques to prove it. Following the inarguable success of his breakout singles “Leave Me Alone” and “How I Move,” the Brooklyn-bred rapper is gearing up to drop his debut album. The impending effort doesn’t have a title or release date just yet, but is promised to be composed of a slew of versatility. And while the LP will arrive amid a global pandemic, that isn’t the only thing Flipp has been focusing on while the nation is at a standstill. He’s been tapping into his own personal growth, honing in on his creativity and delving into new interests he’s developed over the last few months. Flipp is setting out to apply pressure in all facets of his life and he speaks with XXL on how he plans to do just that.

XXL: What is the biggest lesson you’ve learned in your career so far?

Flipp Dinero: The biggest lesson I’ve learned? I’ve learned to just keep working. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to keep working and never judge yourself. A lot of artists tend to judge themselves in the sense of—this goes back to following the wave. The biggest lesson I’ve learned is to not judge myself and be creative.

What’s one thing that you wish someone would’ve told you before you even embarked on your rap journey?

One thing I wish someone would’ve told me is to be free with the craft. People make this shit so strict. People turn the craft into a job and that’s what makes the music not enjoyable. Actually enjoy the music. And I wouldn’t say I hit a point where I wasn’t enjoying the craft, but it’s like, I wish someone elaborated on, “Yo, actually have more fun with it.” That’s why I’m saying the difference between my prior project and this one is the experimentation. It’s me actually trying different shit. I feel comfortable with the craft. I’m having fun with it. I wish someone would’ve told me, “Yo, have more fun.”

What would you say is the biggest adjustment you’ve had to make during the pandemic that you were most reluctant about?

The biggest adjustment I had to make was being by myself. I was so used to being around people, being at shows, being at parties. I was so used to that and when everything had slowed down because we couldn’t do that anymore as artists, it put me in the zone like, Damn, what the fuck? Then, I caught myself and I started to appreciate the time I had to myself, thus allowing me to create more and just be more creative, which is why I feel like this project that I’m coming out with is just gonna be epic. It’s gonna be something real. Just melodic feel, filled with a bunch of vibes. It’s gon’ be something to take serious.

Did you pick up any cool hobbies during this quarantine? Learn anything new?

Yeah, definitely. Started working out crazy, started digging into real estate, stocks. I actually learned how to ride ATVs. I’m talking about really riding ATVs. Just go crazy. Yeah, that was it. It was a bunch of things I started learning about myself as well.

Aside from dropping the album, what should we expect from you next year?

Definitely just more pressure. Just the music, that’s my main objective right now. I’m just tryin’ to literally flood them with the music. Right now, I’m applying pressure. Thank God I had my debut single “Leave Me Alone” go three-times platinum. Thank God I have my second major single “How I Move” featuring Lil Baby go crazy. And this one, “No No No” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, that dropped [in October]. It’s going crazy right now. So, what I’m trying to do is just continue that pressure and just show people it’s more in tune. And I just can’t wait for them to get this album, and I can’t wait for them to get the projects after this album. It’s just a lot going on with me. It’s a lot that I gotta untuck. It’s a lot that I gotta say.

