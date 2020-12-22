DaBaby Introduces the Artists on His Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment Roster

Travis Shinn for XXL (3) / Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment

Load It Up
DaBaby’s Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment is on the rise. Here, he breaks down the roster.
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Winter 2020 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now.

Check out more from XXL magazine’s Winter 2020 issue including an introduction to DaBaby's Billion Dollar Baby Entertainment label roster, an interview with South Coast Music Group founder Arnold Taylor, who discovered and signed DaBaby, and more.

Travis Shinn for XXL
Filed Under: DJ K.i.D, Feature, kayykilo, promo, Rich Dunk, Stunna 4 Vegas, wisdom, XXL Magazine
Categories: News, XXL Magazine
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top