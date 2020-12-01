Juicy J Claims Three 6 Mafia Is the Best Group of All Time

Juicy J is making a bold statement about his legendary rap crew, Three 6 Mafia, and he doesn't think any other group can compare.

On Tuesday (Dec. 1), while promoting his newly released album, The Hustle Continues, on Instagram, the Memphis native posed a question about Three 6's place in history in the post's caption.

"Who the best group ever did it ? THREE6 ........The hustle continues," he wrote as the caption.

The legendary rhymer's standalone statement was contested by some, but praised by others.

One person said in his comments, "Three 6 always been the best."

Another typed, "Facts."

Then, there were the folks who begged to differ, comparing Three 6 Mafia to other groups or duos that were established and popular around the same time back in the 1990s.

"Bone Thugs," a third social media user suggested.

A fourth wrote, "OutKast or UGK."

Before switching to the name Three 6 Mafia, the group was called The Backyard Posse and was composed of Juicy J, DJ Paul and Lord Infamous back in 1991. Years later, in 1995, Crunchy Black, Gangsta Boo and Koopsta Knicca were added to the collective to form Three 6 Mafia. That same year, they released their debut album, Mystic Stylez.

Altogether, the group released nine albums, including their debut: Chapter 1: The End (1996), Chapter 2: World Domination (1997), When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 (2000), Choices (2001), Da Unbreakables (2003), Choices II: The Setup (2005), Most Known Unknown (2005) and Last 2 Walk (2008). However, over the years, members of the group left to pursue their own careers. DJ Paul and Juicy J were the only Three 6 members to appear on Last 2 Walk.

The Tennessee rap group is known for hit singles such as "Tear Da Club Up '97," "Sippin' on Some Syrup" featuring UGK and Project Pat, "Stay Fly" featuring Young Buck and 8Ball & MJG, which peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 and "Poppin' My Collar" featuring Project Pat, which peaked at No. 21 on Billboard.

Three 6 Mafia also won an Academy Award for Best Original Song in 2006 for writing the song "It's Hard Out Here for a Pimp" for the film Hustle & Flow, which stars Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson.

The veteran rap group almost had a reunion after announcing tour dates back in February, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, all live shows were canceled. There was even talk of an album, but it's unclear if that'll come to fruition.