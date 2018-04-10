It's been 18 years since legendary rap group Three 6 Mafia released its fourth studio album, When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1. While the gang's "Sippin' on Some Sizzurp" with UGK & Project Pat proved to be the LP's standout single, it's "Who Run It" that has reemerged in 2018 and become one of this year's biggest hip-hop samples.

The original "Who Run It" takes cues from The Delfonics' "Ready or Not Here I Come (Can't Hide From Love)." Both tracks' introductions are immediately recognizable, and have been sampled by everyone from Chief Keef to Lauryn Hill. In late March, G Herbo was propelled to drop his own version of the gritty Three 6 single by Drake, who'd heard the Chicago spitter rap over the track during his appearance on a Dallas radio segment. "I've been listening for like five days straight to the same 30-second clip," Drizzy texted Herbo. "You should make that a song and just drop it."

Since the release of Herbo's version, nearly a dozen rappers have stepped to the mic and paid homage to DJ Paul, Juicy J, Crunchy Black, Lord Infamous, Gangsta Boo and Koopsta Knicca by flipping their Southern rap classic. G Herbo teased a Lil Uzi Vert feature on his upcoming "Who Run It" remix, and has drawn so many people toward the Mafia's throwback gem that even Juicy J has stepped back into the booth for a fresh 16, encouraging a #WhoRunIt challenge.

The remixes sprouting from the nearly two-decade old track prove once again that Three 6 Mafia is and has always been ahead of its time. Take a look at every rapper who's taken on the challenge, then head here for 20 of the best hip-hop samples from the group's discography.