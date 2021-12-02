A fight broke out between Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony during their Verzuz hits battle that nearly derailed the whole event.

The two groups went head-to-head on Thursday night (Dec. 2), live from the Hollywood Palladium in Hollywood, Calif. However, things got a little heated during the fourth round, resulting in a huge fight. The moment happened after Bone finished performing the rap weed medley "Buddah Lovers." Bizzy Bone appeared to be angry with DJ Paul and Gangsta Boo for slow dancing in a mocking fashion during his group's performance. Following the song, Bizzy addressed Three 6 before letting them continue.

"Before we even get started, you ugly muthafuckas not gon' be mocking me when I'm on this muthafuckin' stage," Bizzy snapped. "Like straight the fuck up."

Juicy J responded, "Nigga, suck my dick," which prompted Bizzy to throw a mic at the group. Both crews then ran at each other to meet at mid-stage. Blows were thrown before they were separated and the show paused. Following the dust-up, the show was halted for about 15 minutes while people in attendance and those watching live wondered if things would start back up. They eventually did, without Bizzy onstage. After a few more rounds, Bizzy returned and apologized for the disturbance.

It appears Bizzy may have come into the battle on edge. In the days leading up to the Verzuz hits battle, Bizzy had been calling out Three 6 on Instagram, accusing them of being devil worshipers and daring them to denounce Satan during the battle.

Check out the wild fight during the Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Verzuz hits battle below.