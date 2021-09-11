Kanye West Wanted Verzuz Hits Battle Against Drake, Says Swizz Beatz

Kanye West was down to go toe-to-toe with Drake in a Verzuz battle, according to the platform's co-creator, Swizz Beatz.

Swizzy revealed the proposed match-up during an interview on The Angie Martinez Show on Friday (Sept. 10). “Kanye was willing to do the Verzuz. He wanted to battle Drake,” Swizz said around the 22 minute-mark of the interview. "I think their communication started getting in a zone. I left that up to them, and that’s what I told to [Timbaland], as well. I was like, ‘Yo, they have to bring that to the table.’ They would have to agree to do that. Kanye was ready, but I don’t know where that’s at now. I’m still leaving it on them.”

With Drake and Kanye's beef boiling again, surrounding the releases of their new albums, a Verzuz battle seems like it would have been the cherry on top in a sense of competition.

Swizz also addressed Drake taking a shot at him on the Certified Lover Boy track, "You Only Live Twice," where Drizzy raps, “Unthinkable when I think of the way these niggas been acting/I never did you nothing and you play like we family, huh? Next thing, you wanna shoot me down, it can’t be love/Not sure where you was trynna send it, it can’t be up/That day you sounded like a b*tch, you fancy, huh?”

The shot was in response to the Bronx beat maker calling Drizzy a "pussy boy" last year after being angered over a leaked record. “I’m chilling. A lot of people want to see me react and do all these things, but I’m in such a great zone,” Swizz told Angie. “I said how I felt, he said how he felt. Hey, man I guess we even. As far as now, I’m good."

Swizz added, “And he didn’t go too crazy in the record also, you know? He could have said many things, that man is a clever artist. He's a very clever artist. He could’ve really, really, really gave me about 40 bars. He said what he said. He got it off his chest. Blessing to everybody.”

Check out the entire interview below.