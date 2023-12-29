Lil Uzi Vert Explains Why They Want to Remove All Their Tattoos

Lil Uzi Vert wants to remove every single one of their tattoos, but there's a method to the madness.

Uzi Wants to Purge Their Tattoos

On Thursday (Dec. 28), LA Weekly's Ryan Luetz chopped it up with Lil Uzi Vert. In a clip of the interview, which can be seen below, Ryan asks Uzi which of the rapper's many tattoos is their favorite. To Ryan's surprise, Uzi responds, "None of them."

Uzi adds: "I'm trying to get them removed. All of them."

When asked why, the Philadelphia rapper responds, "I want to go cooperate."

Uzi has amassed dozens of tattoos. Back in April, the rapper got an upside-down cross on their tongue. The same month, they got their entire forehead covered.

Lil Uzi Vert Retiring From Rap

Lil Uzi Vert's revelation that they plan to remove all their tattoos comes on the heels of them confirming they plan to retire from rap following their next album Luv Is Rage 3.

"I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore," Uzi recently told TMZ, adding they want to focus on designing women's clothing.

