Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Rap After Luv Is Rage 3 Album and Nicki Minaj Video

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Quit Rap After Luv Is Rage 3 Album

In an interview with TMZ, which was published on Sunday (Dec. 24), Lil Uzi Vert revealed that they are planning to hang up the microphone after the release of their final music project Luv Is Rage 3. When the TMZ cameraman asked them if Luv Is Rage 3 is their last album, the Philadelphia rapper responded, "Yeah."

When asked why it would be their last LP, Uzi responded: "I love making music, but I don't really want to make music like that anymore."

Uzi did not expand on what they meant by "I don't want to make music like that anymore," but it can be inferred that the Philly rhymer is done with making emotionally-charged songs.

However, the "Just Wanna Rock" rapper added that they will be focusing on being a fashion designer and make women's clothes after their retirement.

Lil Uzi Vert Plans to Shoot "Everybody" Video With Nicki Minaj

During their convo with TMZ, Uzi was asked about the success of "Everybody," their joint track with Nicki Minaj. When asked if a visual is in the works, they confirmed, "yeah."

The TMZ cameraman told Uzi that Nicki reportedly was scared to send them the song because she thought they wouldn't like it. This confused them at first.

"I never heard a Nicki song that I didn't like in my life," Uzi replied.

Uzi also said that they would love to do a collaborative album with Nicki if she's "super down with it."

"I love her," Uzi added.

Hopefully, a joint project between them will happen before Uzi retires.

