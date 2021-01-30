Lil Uzi Vert Is Getting a Pink Diamond Implanted in His Forehead and It Costs Millions

Lil Uzi Vert has been known for having some gaudy jewelry pieces, but the former XXL Freshman is taking his ice game to a whole new level.

On Saturday (Jan. 30), he announced to his followers on Twitter that he had purchased a large pink oval-shaped diamond from celebrity jeweler Elliot Eliantte that is to be implanted in his forehead. "I’ve been paying for a natural pink diamond from Elliot for years now," Uzi revealed. "This one Stone cost so much I’ve been paying for it since 2017. That was the first time I saw a real natural pink diamond. A lot of M’s in my face."

The Philadelphia rapper continued to tease the stone and its cost saying he paid more for it than he did his $2 million custom car collection and his home. "Yes my Bugatti can’t even pay for it ... all my cars together ,plus home, this took so long now I can get this money," he tweeted, later adding the stone is around 10 or 11 carats.

He finally showed off a picture of the huge diamond placed against his forehead with the caption, "It's time."

Not everyone was impressed by Uzi's new purchase. Houston rapper, Sauce Walka, who had a diamond teardrop implanted in his face last month, called out Uzi and his jeweler for biting his style. "Keep following The leader lol," Sauce captioned a photo of Uzi's ice on Instagram. "YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A NIGGA DRIP 💧 😂😂😂😂 dick munching my style for 4-5 years lol 😂😂😂😂😂 yal still can’t see this shit 😂‼️ #DRIPGOD IS MY NAME #TooMuchSauce lol S/o @liluzivert I KNO IM THE INFLUENCE & YOUR THE INSPIRATION."

Uzi has yet to respond.