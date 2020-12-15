Lil Uzi Vert to Write a Fantasy Fiction Book

Looks like Lil Uzi Vert will be utilizing his pen game for not only writing rhymes but to write books as well.

According to a report in the Associated Press on Tuesday (Dec. 15), the former 2016 XXL Freshman will be writing a fantasy fiction book as part of Roc Nation's new partnership deal with renowned publisher Random House.

Ten years after Jay-Z added author to his list of accolades following the release of his Decoded book in 2010, the Roc Nation founder launched a new imprint called Roc Lit 101. An announcement from Random House and Roc Lit 101 ensures that the partnership will offer "books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature."

In addition to Lil Uzi releasing a fantasy fiction book, which is clearly right up his alley, Meek Mill will be writing a book on “criminal justice and survival.” Memphis rapper Yo Gotti and the Bronx native Fat Joe will be releasing memoirs under the company's new book imprint as well. Roc Lit 101 will be delivering cookbooks, children's stories and more, too. There will also be a memoir from retired MLB star CC Sabathia called Till the End and a story of Black women in music called Shine Bright written by music journalist Danyel Smith.

Overseeing Hov's latest venture will be Chris Jackson, the Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of the Random House imprint One World. Jackson is also a recipient of a lifetime achievement award from the Center of Fiction. Jana Fleishman, executive vice president of Roc Nation, will be working alongside Jackson.

It's unclear whether or not Jay-Z will be pulling out his ink pen to reenter the book writing game now that he has his own publishing imprint. Either way, there's a plethora of reading material in the pipeline coming from the good folks at Roc Nation.

The news of Lil Uzi's new book comes a little over a month after the Philadelphia rhymer teamed up with Future to drop their long-awaited mixtape, Pluto x Baby Pluto. The 17-track tape debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart and moved 105,000 units in its first week.

XXL has reached out to a rep for Lil Uzi Vert for a comment on his forthcoming book.