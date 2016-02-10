Drake Wins Best Rap Album for Take Care at 2013 Grammy Awards – Today in Hip-Hop

XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:

Feb. 10, 2013: Toronto rap star Drake won his first Grammy Award for his 2011 album, Take Care, on Feb. 10, 2013.

After being in the rap game professionally for four years, garnering accolades for his refreshing R&B-influenced style and giving us hit singles like "Best I Ever Had" and "Over," the 6 God finally snagged a golden gramophone for his sophomore studio release, taking home the award for Best Rap Album at the 55th annual awards show.

Take Care was a soul-bearing, cohesive album that showed Drake's emotional side more than any other body of work up to that point. Fueled by the singles "Marvin's Room," and "Take Care," as well as certified bangers like "The Motto" and "HYFR," Drizzy's 19-track sophomore LP debuted at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart, selling 631,000 copies its first week and has since been certified four times platinum by the RIAA.

At this point in 2013, Drizzy had already been nominated for 12 Grammy Awards in his relatively short career, but never won, so by most accounts, the recognition was overdue. On that night, Drake ended up beating out Lupe Fiasco's Food & Liquor II: The Great American Rap Album. Pt. 1, Nas' Life Is Good, The Roots' Undun, Rick Ross' God Forgives, I Don't and 2 Chainz's Based on a T.R.U. Story to win the honor — all widely acclaimed projects from some of hip-hop biggest stars.

Fast forward to the present day, and Drake is dominating the rap game like no other artist out. With multi-million dollar, never-done-before endorsements, a fashion brand, his own festival and record-breaking rankings on music charts across the board, just to say the least, Drake is without a doubt one of the biggest names the entertainment industry has ever seen.

To date, Drake has won three Grammy Awards through a staggering 42 nominations.

