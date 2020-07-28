Drake Breaks Record for Most Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 Songs

Drake is pretty much a hitmaker and record-breaker at this point.

According to a report published by Billboard on Monday (July 27), the Toronto native breaks record for the most Billboard Hot 100 top 10 songs thanks to his recent collabs with DJ Khaled: "Greece" and "Popstar."

Drizzy has officially earned his 39th and 40th top 10 songs, which both appear on the ranking system's chart dated for Aug. 1. "Popstar" landed at No. 3 on the chart while "Greece" came in at No. 8. The record was previously held by Madonna. And now, Drake has 40 top 10 records including "No Guidance," "God's Plan," "Life Is Good," "Nice for What" and "In My Feelings," among others.

DJ Khaled expressed gratitude for the success of both records, which appear on his upcoming album, God Is the Greatest. He wrote, "IM SO GRATEFUL! THANK YOU GOD ! #FANLUV THANK YOU! 2 KEYS 🔑 2 TOP 10 @billboard HOT 100 DEBUTS 🔑🔑😳 (key word DEBUT) #3 #POPSTAR ⭐ #8 #GREECE 🇬🇷 THANK YOU @Drake !! We not stopping!! Each 🔑 leads to the next 🔑."

Drake and Khaled teased the collabs for a few weeks before officially delivering the records on July 17. Both artists hinted that songs were on the way via their Instagram Story. The Miami producer shared IG posts of an owl with a key in its mouth. The owl is symbolic of Drake's October's Very Own record label and the key is representative of Khaled's "Major Key" mantra. The 6 God also shared what appears to be an owl magnet on a refrigerator with the word "GREECE" spelled on the bottom ahead of the song's release.

"Popstar" and "Greece" join the list of Drake and DJ Khaled's other collaborative efforts including "To the Max," "For Free," "No New Friends" and "I'm on One."

Drake's recent tracks with Khaled follows the surprise release of Drizzy's Dark Lane Demo Tapes mixtape, which is the precursor for a new album.