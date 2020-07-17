People Think Drake Sounds Like The Weeknd on DJ Khaled’s “Greece”

Two new Drake records dropped last night and the streets are talking, but not in the way most would think. The good folks on Twitter are accusing the rapper of borrowing his sound and flow from another artist.

DJ Khaled delivered two new tracks today (July 17), "Greece" and "Popstar," that will appear on his upcoming album, God Is the Greatest, and both songs feature Drake. However, shortly after "Greece" hit streaming platforms, social media users immediately began criticizing Drizzy, accusing him of sounding like The Weeknd on the record.

"Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah/We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah

Come with me, fly you out to Greece/Full speed, survoler Paris/Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah/We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah/Come with me, fly you out to Greece/Full speed, je suis ton génie," Drizzy croons on the track's second hook.

Unlike his other tracks, the 6 God's cadence likens Abel's and rap fans on Twitter aren't keeping their thoughts on it to themselves.

One person tweeted, "The Weeknd watching Drake steal his entire flow on Greece."

Another said, "Drake stealing The Weeknd’s flow on Greece. Shi is a bop tho."

Other people had opinions about Drizzy's flow on "Popstar," claiming that he sounds like Chicago rapper Valee. His 2018 song "Womp Womp" featuring Jeremih is what folks are referring to. Valee's manager, Andrew Barber, tweeted shortly after the track dropped, "'Popstar' is dope. Valee Womp Womp flow still getting love in 2020. Give Valee his flowers 2021."

"Popstar," which has an entirely different feel than the melodic "Greece," features Drake spitting bars comparing his lavish rapper lifestyle to that of a pop star. He even name-drops Justin Bieber's manager, Scooter Braun.

"Bitches callin’ my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop/From the plane to the fuckin’ helicopter, yeah/Cops pullin’ up like I'm givin’ drugs out, nah, nah/I'm a popstar, not a doctor/Bitches callin’ my phone like I'm locked up, nonstop/From the plane to the fuckin’ helicopter, yeah/Cops pullin’ up like I'm givin’ drugs out, nah, nah/I'm a popstar, not a doctor," Drizzy spits on the chorus of the OZ and David & Eli-produced record.

While Drake hasn't addressed the comparisons and criticisms he's received for both records, people on Twitter are certainly having a field day pointing it all out. Check out more reactions to Drake's sound on "Greece" and "Popstar" below.