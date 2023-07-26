The Weeknd Makes Porn Joke About Travis Scott’s Utopia Album Cover

The Weeknd has jokes for one of Travis Scott's five Utopia album covers.

The Weeknd Makes Lewd Joke in Response to Travis Scott Utopia Album Cover

Travis Scott's Utopia album is currently loading. On Wednesday (July 26), the Astroworld rapper released the second and third renditions of his Utopia album cover. The second cover, which can be seen below, shows an abstract art painting on top of an image of multiple shirtless men. Other photos in the carousel appear to show the images that were combined to make the album art. One picture shows four shirtless Black men surrounding a White woman who is covering herself with a sheet.

The Weeknd, who is featured on the album cut "K-Pop" with Bad Bunny, commented on the second album cover with the phrase: "Blackedtopia." The "Can't Feel My Face" crooner's joke is a reference to the porn site Blacked.

The Weeknd comments on Travis Scott's album cover. travisscott/Instagram loading...

Travis Scott's Utopia Album Coming Soon

After a five-year wait, Travis Scott is releasing his Astroworld follow-up on Friday (July 28). The Texas rapper was supposed to be supporting the release with a concert at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt on the same day. However, the show has been canceled, with Live Nation, the promotor of the show, releasing a statement on Wednesday announcing the shut down due to technical issues.

See Travis Scott's second Utopia album cover below.

Check Out Travis Scott's Utopia Album Cover That Has The Weeknd Cracking Jokes Below