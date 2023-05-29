Playboi Carti and The Weeknd FaceTime Each Other Ahead of Their New Collab

It looks like Playboi Carti and The Weeknd have something planned for this week.

On Saturday (May 28), Playboi Carti and The Weeknd shared a screenshot of themselves Facetiming each other as rumors swirl they are planning to drop their collaborative song real soon. As shared on The Weeknd's social media pages, the screenshot features the King Vamp himself on FaceTime with a grin on his face while Abel greets him with a huge smile on his face. The R&B/Pop star captioned the photo with a vampire and burning heart emojis.

The FaceTime photo comes after a snippet of their joint track surfaced online last week. Apparently, while at a red-carpet event at the Cannes Film Festival for Abel's upcoming HBO series, The Idol, their song could be heard playing in the background while celebrities posed for pictures. The track, which you can listen to below, is reportedly called "Popular" and features Madonna.

Although the track sounds similiar to Neptunes' production from the early 2000s, it's reportedly produced by Metro Boomin and Mike Dean. The Carti-Weeknd collabo tune is expected to appear on the upcoming The Idol Vol. 1 Soundtrack due out in June.

Meanwhile, Variety reports The Idol received a five-minute-plus standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival after the premiere of the first two episodes of the series. The Weeknd is making his acting debut in the show, which stars him as a self-help guru and cult leader who forms a relationship with aspiring pop star Jocelyn played by Lily-Rose Depp.

The Idol is set to premiere on HBO this Sunday (June 4).

Listen to a Snippet of The Weeknd and Playboi Carti's Collabo Song Below