Metro Boomin IDs Himself, Future and The Weeknd as ‘The Biggest 3′

Metro Boomin has identified himself, Future and The Weeknd as "The Biggest Three."

On Saturday (April 13), Metro Boomin jumped on X, formerly known as Twitter, and posted a photo featuring himself, Future and The Weeknd. The hitmaker captioned the post, "The Biggest 3."

Metro's post and statement, which can be viewed below, is mostly likely in reference to J. Cole's verse on Drake's "First Person Shooter". On the song, the Dreamville rhymer rapped, "Love when they argue the hardest MC/Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league, but right now, I feel like Muhammad Ali."

It seems like Metro is now proclaiming there's a new Big 3 - Young Metro, Future Hendrix and Abel.

An Alleged Drake Diss Track Against Kendrick Lamar and Others Surfaces

Young Metro's post comes after audio of an unconfirmed Drake diss track targeting Kendrick Lamar, Future, Metro, Rick Ross and The Weeknd surfaced on social media. The song has left fans believing it's the real thing, but many others think it's generated by Artificial Intelligence. The song also features a sample of Junior M.A.F.I.A.'s 1995 classic song "Get Money."

