Travis Scott Performs ‘Sicko Mode,’ ‘Meltdown’ and More With Drake on Tour

Travis Scott Joins Drake at Vancouver Tour Stop

On Tuesday night (Aug. 29), Drake's It's All a Blur Tour made its second stop in Canada for what will be the first of back-to-back shows in Vancouver. Drake stunned the crowd by bringing out Travis Scott at the sold-out Rogers Arena. Drizzy and La Flame performed Travis' Utopia single "Meltdown" for the first time together and of course gave their crowd the diamond single "Sicko Mode." Travis also performed Utopia tracks "Fein" and "I Know" and more.

Travis Scott is replacing 21 Savage for the Vancouver show dates.

When Is For All the Dogs Dropping?

While Drake is knee-deep in his tour, he is expected to drop his new album For All the Dogs any Friday now. Fans had high hopes the album would drop last Friday (Aug. 25), following multiple unconfirmed reports. However, they were sorely disappointed when it didn't. Drake explained why the album was not released during his Seattle show that night.

"I know everybody's upset that I didn't drop an album last night. I didn’t say it was dropping last night. So don't be mad at me," he told the audience. "I just said it was coming soon."

"It's not going to be that much longer, trust me. I'm finishing it up," he continued. "You know I got shows everybody. But I promise you, For All the Dogs is on the way."

See video of Drake and Travis Scott performing during the first Vancouver stop on the It's All a Blur Tour below.

Watch Drake and Travis Scott Perform "Meltdown," "Sicko Mode" and More