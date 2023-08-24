Drake Fans Rejoice Over Reports His For All The Dogs Album Is Dropping Tonight

Drake fans are losing their minds following multiple retracted reports that his new album For All the Dogs is coming out tonight.

For All the Dogs Dropping at Midnight?

Drake's new For All the Dogs album is the most anticipated rap release of the year, and the album appears to be loading. On Tuesday (Aug. 22), Amazon Music's official Twitter account posted and deleted a Tweet signifying Drake would put out his eighth solo studio album on Friday (Aug. 25). On Thursday (Aug. 24), Billboard also reported the album would be released at midnight. They have since removed the release date from the article. With Drake recently revealing he will be having an episode of OVO Sound Radio tonight, all signs are pointing to the rap star finally dropping FATD. And Drizzy fans on social media are over the moon.

Amazon Music announces Drake release date. amazonmusic/Twitter loading...

Drake album release. Billboard loading...

Drake Fans Have Hilarious Reactions to Release Date Reports

Though there's been no official word from Drake, fans on Twitter have been rejoicing.

"That Dog in me waiting for Drake to drop For All The Dogs tonight," one fan captioned a hilarious video of a man savagely barking like a dog.

"When I hear the first 'Yeah' from Drake on For All The Dogs," another fan tweeted, along with a video of a kid catching the Holy Ghost at church.

Another Twitter user captioned a video montage of LeBron James, "Drake getting ready to save Music with 'For All the Dogs' tonight."

Read More: Drake Has No Idea Who Made This For All the Dogs Album Promo Poster

See fans' reactions to reports that Drake's new For All the Dogs album is coming out tonight below.

Fans React to Reports Drake's New Album Is Dropping Tonight