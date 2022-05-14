Lil Keed Dead at 24

UPDATE (May 15):

Lil Keed's label, 300 Entertainment, has released a statement in the wake of the rapper's untimely death.

“Lil Keed was not only an incredible talent but a devoted father, brother, and son," the statement reads. "We are deeply saddened by this unexpected loss as Keed's courage, humor, and dedication to his family and craft will be unexplainably missed. Over the years, Keed has made an indescribable impact on the culture and his community. His essence will forever be woven throughout the fabric that is Young Stoner Life Records and 300 Entertainment. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and fans.”

ORIGINAL STORY (May 14):

Atlanta rapper Lil Keed has died.

Early Saturday morning (May 14), rumors of Lil Keed's passing began circulating on social media. Lil Gotit, Keed's brother, confirmed the news on Instagram around 1:30 a.m. A rep for Lil Keed also confirmed to XXL that he has died. The late rapper's cause of death is not known at this time. Keed was 24 years old when he passed.

"Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy #ImaHoldthisShitDown," Gotit wrote in an Instagram post of a photo featuring himself and Keed.

In Gotit's IG Story, he also included a note about his brother's passing. "@lilkeed Whyyy bra whyyy u leave me bra," he wrote, adding several smiling face with tear emojis along with a selfie.

Lil Keed, a 2020 XXL Freshman, came to prominence in hip-hop as part of Young Stoner Life Records under Young Thug. After kicking off his rap career in 2016, Keed's divergent sound captured fans' attention as he paired his melodic flair with sing-song flows and falsetto voice throughout his rhymes. A consummate example of rap's new-age sound, his projects Trapped on Cleveland, Trapped on Cleveland 2, Keed Talk to ’Em, Long Live Mexico and Trapped on Cleveland 3 showcased both consistency and cool. "Nameless," a 2018 gem from Keed Talk to ’Em, the Love Live Mexico track "Snake," released in 2019 and "Wavy (Remix)" featuring Travis Scott, included on Keed's Trapped on Cleveland 3 album, are standouts in his discography.

In his XXL Freshman interview two years ago, Keed, born Raqhid Render, shared the ultimate vision for his career. “My goal and my intentions for my future? I wanna be a megastar," the 300 Entertainment artist said. "I don’t wanna be no superstar. I wanna be a megastar.”

He also spoke fondly of YSL leader Thugger. "Young Thug has influenced me as far as like, how to conduct business and how to be a businessman and how to move and be militant-minded and just take care of business," Keed explained. "I like the way he handles business and he a real father. He take care of everybody he need to take care of. So, that make you a real man. I’m a real man, myself."

News of Lil Keed's death arrives several days after Young Thug, Gunna and other associates of YSL were hit with RICO charges. Young Thug and Gunna remain in jail after their bonds were denied.

The hip-hop community is shocked and saddened by Lil Keed's passing. Zaytoven, Trippie Redd, Doe Boy, Lil Gnar and more share their thoughts on the rapper's death below.

Zaytoven heard of Keed's passing and went to Instagram to honor him. The producer worked with Keed on the 2020 collab project A-Team. "@lilkeed working wit u was a honor and pleasure. Rip," Zay posted to IG with a photo of him and Keed.

Doe Boy tweeted, "R.I.P Lil Keed Pray For YSL."

Trippie Redd, who toured with Keed in the past, shared several videos of the late rhymer on IG. "Bro I can’t believe this I was always encouraging u to take this rap shit serious I brought u on tour with me because I had faith in you can’t understand this one truly hurting my soul rest easy brother 5Life," Trippie wrote as the caption to the post.

"Rip lil keed … wtf can’t believe I’m seeing dis rn. im sick to my stomach. my brudda was a good hearted nigga fr," Lil Gnar tweeted.

Quana Bandz, Keed's girlfriend and mother of his daughter NayChur, shared a lengthy post on Instagram. She detailed her sadness and provided news that she and Keed are expecting another child.

"I love you sooooo much baby what I’m post to do with out you I can’t breathe right sleep right nothing I don’t even wanna talk to nobody Keed I can’t take this why you leave US bru," she wrote. "What am I supposed to tell Naychur? What am I gone tell our new baby ? Keed I just told you the other day if you left me with these two kids I was gone loose my mind my Mind is lost baby. You told me everything I’m sooooo sorry I didn’t fly to LA I know I could’ve saved you baby you really showed me all you needed was MY LOVE you gave me that I gave you that. IM SORRY please just tell me this a dream come home. YOU PROTECTED US. Whyyyy DADDY. You a fighter bru I was on my way I was RAQHID …..these 8 years you been in my life you showed me nothing but love I’m sorry baby I’m sorry for whatever I did anything I did I’m sorry let me make it better."

She continued: "You my backbone you my spine you my heart baby IF I DONT KNOW ANYTHING I KNOW YOU LOVE ME & MY BABY MORE THAN ANYTHING IN THIS WORLD WE fight we argue but you know we was what each other needed… YOU GAVE ME THE WORLDDDDDDDDD. Anything I wanted …. Needed you got it / did it for me with no questions ask! BABY you was just on the phone with me in the bed HOW you leave like that without saying that was gone be your last goodbye your last I love you our last FaceTime ! SMH baby please tell me I’m dreaming I wanna wake up and this shit be a dream. CALL ME BACK DADDY. My head spinning ‍ my body numb I don’t even feel myself typing Raqhid you know I’m so weak for you baby WEAK AS HELL for you . SOOOOOOO WEAK SO WEAKKKK SO FUCKINNNN WEAK FOR U BRO THIS SHIT HERE HIT HARD. WHO IM GONE MAKE LOVE TO NOW ???? WHO GONE KISS ME IN MY SLEEP ALL NIGHT? Who gone rub my Belly ? RAQHID WHY U LEAVEEEEE ME MAN. You was my boyfriend my best friend my slime my twin my ride or die! WHATEVER u on you know I was on it 10x Worst. THESE FUCK ASS NIGGA KNOW THEY COULDNT FUCK WITH U AND THEY HATE THEY. MY BD NEVER LACK YALL PUSSY ASS NIGGAS DONT NEED TO BE ACTIN LIKE THIS YALL BODY EITHER. GOD WANTED MY BOY HOME he had better plans. SLAT IN PEACE PRINCE SLIME WE LOVE U FOREVER I hope I have a son he gone be your 1st JR‍ #LONGLIVEPRINCESLIME ❤️"

See more reactions to Lil Keed's death below. R.I.P.

