Lil Durk Seen at Dinner With Mariah Carey

Last night, Lil Durk was seen at dinner with Mariah Carey and it has people chatting on social media.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), a video surfaced of Lil Durk taking photos with Mariah Carey and Shirin Amiri who is the wife of fashion designer Mike Amiri. The clip has sparked rumors that Durkio might be teaming up with Mimi for a collaborative song.

"Lil Durk And Mariah Seen Together [flushed face emoji] It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas #Bag," wrote one fan.

Another person tweeted, "Lil Durk making a Christmas song with Mariah Carey was definitely not on the 2022 bingo card."

Some people have also speculated that Durk and Mariah might be "a thing" after fans were in shock watching videos of Kodak Black and R&B singer Monica hanging out with each other.

"What’s up with these rappers getting these cougar r&b singers first it was Kodak and Monica now it’s Durk & Mariah Carey [weary face emoji] [face with tears of joy emojis]?" questioned one fan.

However, it looks like Durk was just having dinner with friends. Back in June, the Chicago rapper walked the runway at Amiri’s Spring-Summer 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week. If you closely at the video below, you can see Mike Amiri sitting next to Mariah, while his wife, Shirin, is next to Durk.

Durk frequently rocks Amiri clothes and he name-dropped the clothing brand on his Meek Mill-assisted track "Bougie" with the line, "I think I’m bougie/Mike Amiri jeans cost me two G’s."

Nevertheless, a Lil Durk and Mariah Carey collaborative song would definitely be a major look, since Mimi has made some big songs with some of your favorite rappers including, Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, Diddy and the late Ol' Dirty Bastard.

Watch Lil Durk Having Dinner With Mariah Carey Below