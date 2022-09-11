Lil Durk and India Royale Breakup Rumors Spread After India Drops Apparent Hints

Lil Durk and India Royale breakup rumors have surfaced after India dropped an apparent hint on social media.

According to The Shade Room’s Instagram post on Sunday (Sept. 11), rumors of Lil Durk and his fiancée India Royale's alleged breakup started after India allegedly tweeted that she is a "free agent." India also allegedly unfollowed the Chicago rapper, however, Durk is still following her on Instagram.

XXL has reached out to Lil Durk’s team for a comment.

Durk and India have been together for five years. The couple first started dating back in 2017.

Durk and India welcomed their first baby girl together, Willow Banks, in October of 2018. It was India's second child, but her first with The Voice of the Heroes creator. India has a 6-year-old daughter, Skylar, from another relationship, while Durk is the father of five other children: son Angelo, 10; son Zayden, 8; daughter Bella, 8; son Du'mier, 7; and daughter Skyler, 7.

Upon hearing the rumors of Durk and India possibly going their separate ways, fans went on social media to offer their thoughts.

"[Durk] and india broke up now bitches finna act like they can’t be in a relationship no more," tweeted one person.

Another fan wrote, "India ain’t playing with durk she deleted everything and unfollowed him [tears of joy emojis] 'im a free agent' my girl said."

One person offered a sensible explanation for Durk and India’s alleged breakup.

"Durk and India really grew apart over time and that’s what kills me," he typed. "Sometimes love isn’t forever, no matter how hard you go for each other. Praying for them both, I know that make up sex would be crazy [fire emoji]."

Hopefully, the Lil Durk and India Royale breakup rumors are not true.

Read People’s Reactions to Lil Durk and India Royale Alleged Breakup Rumors