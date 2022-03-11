Lil Durk Says His Fiancee India Royale’s ‘Body Count’ Influenced His Decision to Propose, India Responds

Lil Durk has made some comments about his decision to wife up fiancée India Royale that have people talking.

On Wednesday (March 9), clips from a then-upcoming episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast began circulating. One of them contained Durk speaking on why he proposed to India.

“I’m petty as hell,” Durk began in the snippet. “Like, if you fucked a lot of n***as and all that, I ain’t gonna wife you. But that’s me."

He continued: "But it’s, like, everything about [India]. Being real, not cheating, she ain’t been passed around. It was, like, her body count. That’s what really did it.”

The clip was ripped and posted by a Durk and King Von fan account on Twitter. It has since gone viral, generating nearly 3 million views.

Later that day (March 9), after people had begun reacting to Durk's comments, India tweeted, "Idgaf what people think about my fiancé. That’s why he mine, get you one."

India also addressed a handful of people directly. One person on Twitter wrote in response to India's first tweet, "Imagine ur fiancé being asked what he love about u & the first thing he brings up is ur body count etc. Not your personality,not your loyalty,not your sacrifices to him but your past relations. hearing this frm my man would not turn me on at all esp when his past is opposite."

To which India responded: "Good thing he my man."

"So you’re cool with him talking about s body counts with a past like his?" another user asked. "To each his own, I guess."

"Duh.," India responded.

It seems that while Durk's comment left a lot of people offended, India was not one of them.

Lil Durk's new album, 7220, is out today (March 11) on Alamo Records/Sony Music Entertainment.