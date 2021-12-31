After scoring a No. 1 hit on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart with his Lil Durk collab "Broadway Girls," controversial country music star Morgan Wallen now wants to work with Kendrick Lamar.

On Wednesday night (Dec. 29), Wallen was a guest on popular internet comedian Druski's Clubhouse chat, Behind the Vest. During the interview, Wallen, who was under fire earlier this year for using the N-word, talked about his hip-hop fandom and who his ideal collab would be with. “I do love Moneybagg [Yo]. He’s definitely at the top of the list,” Wallen said. “But like overall, ever...I’m trying to think of not just in the past little bit. Kendrick Lamar would be pretty cool.”

“Honestly, my top stuff on Spotify was all hip-hop," Wallen continued. "Moneybagg is probably my favorite. And I listened to a lot of Young Dolph—R.I.P. I listened to Drake’s new album. I listen to Kanye. I’ve been listening to a little bit of Gunna. I like him pretty good.”

Wallen also talked about the Durk collab and how it happened organically. The country star said they linked up on Instagram over the summer after Durk commented on a snippet of the track Wallen uploaded to IG. “So I hit him up," Wallen recalled. "Me and him had been talking a little bit throughout the year and kind of developed a friendship. I was like, ‘I don’t know if you’re serious or not, but here’s a couple of versions.’ And he took the song. I said, ‘I’m not gonna put out an album for a while. If you just want to throw this on yours, go ahead.’ So he did and I’m super pumped about it.”

Back in February, Wallen was caught on video yelling the N-word, resulting in his label—Big Loud Records—suspending his contract. In footage obtained of the incident, Wallen and some buddies were pulling up to his home, when the singer yelled to the girlfriend of his drunk friend, "Hey, take care of this pussy-ass muthafucka...Take care of this pussy-ass n***er." Wallen later apologized. The controversy didn't stop his January LP, Dangerous: The Double Album, from becoming the biggest selling project of the first half of 2021.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar features have been few and far between recently. In 2021, he only appeared on the tracks "Family Ties" and "Range Brothers," both songs on his cousin Baby Keem's debut album, The Melodic Blue.