50 Cent’s 10-Year-Old Son Sends Him $10,000 Apple Pay Request

50 Cent's youngest son Sire is trying to take advantage of his father's massive piggy bank.

On Sunday (April 9), 50 Cent shared a post on Instagram that shows a screenshot of an Apple Pay request for 10 bands. The Queens, N.Y. rap-mogul reacted perplexed.

"I just got this from my son SIRE," 50 captioned the post. "He is 10 years old I hope this is a joke."

"ROBLOX Getting Expensive," one person joked in the comment section.

"Yeah but we wanna know what was your response lol…!!! ????" Nelly questioned.

"Marquise took his phone," someone else joke, referring to 50 Cent's adult son.

Last October, Marquise faced backlash after an interview went viral of him saying the $80,000 a year 50 gave Marquise's mother for child support when Marquise was a minor wasn't enough. The incident led to The Game trolling 50 Cent over Fif's estranged relationship with his first born. Fif later addressed the family feud.

"He just wants some attention," 50 Cent said of the situation during an interview with The Breakfast Club, noting that his son's entitlement is part of the issue. "It's OK, he can have all of that that he wants."

"I don't think the relationship works," Fif added.

While 50 Cent and Marquise's relationship seems to be strained, Fif's relationship with Sire appears to be much better. Born in September of 2012 to model Daphne Joy, Sire is often seen with 50 at red carpet events and on social media.

See 50 Cent's Post Showing His Son Sending Him a $10,000 Request on Apple Pay Below