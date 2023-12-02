Diddy’s Former Security Chief Clarifies Comments About Diddy and Cassie Fighting

It looks like Diddy's former security chief is clarifying his comments about Diddy and Cassie fighting.

Diddy's Former Security Chief Doubles Down on His Comments About Diddy and Cassie Fighting

It appears that Diddy's ex-security chief Roger Bonds is retracting his previous claims about Diddy and Cassie fighting. In a clip that was posted on The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram page, Bonds appears to be withdrawing his earlier statements about Diddy abusing Cassie.

"This ain't about nothin' yo," Bonds said in the video, which can be viewed below. "I [saw] Cassie and Diddy fight. Yeah, I [saw] them fight—just like everybody else fight. Just like I fight. Just like y'all fight with your man and y'all fight with your girl."

Of course, Bonds' latest testimony contradicts his earlier statements, which were more critical and he took more ownership of the situation. Interestingly, following his remarks, Bonds has now put his Instagram account on private and deactivated his TikTok page.

Diddy's Former Security Initially Claimed Rap Mogul Assaulted Multiple Women

Last Wednesday (Nov. 29), Roger Bonds jumped on IG and shared a video where he claimed to have witnessed and prevented Diddy from attacking Cassie and other women.

"There comes a time when you in a situation that may seem like a good situation, but if you not waking up happy, or if you disgruntled, or you really don't wanna be around that person you find every excuse to get out of it," Bonds explained in the visual down below. "And I got diabetes. So, my excuse was, I can't be with you every day. I can't do this, I can't do that. I'm losing weight, I'm doing that. But in reality, it was I was sick. I was sick of you."

He continued: "I was sick of everything that was going on around you. I was sick of having to cover up everything that you did. I was sick. Cassie spoke on it. She said, 'Yeah, I jumped on it. I jumped in between it.' That wasn't the only time. It was other times, and it was other people."

See Diddy's ex-security chief backtrack on his remarks about Diddy and Cassie fighting below.

Watch Diddy's Former Security Chief Clarify His Comments About Diddy and Cassie Fighting