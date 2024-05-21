Diddy Sued by Model Who Claims He Drugged and Sexually Assaulted Her – Report

Diddy is reportedly once again being sued. This time by a model who claims the music mogul drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2003.

Model Sues Diddy for Sexual Assault

On Tuesday (May 21), TMZ reported that a former model named Crystal McKinney recently filed suit against Puff. McKinney is seeking unspecified damages and claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted by Diddy during a party in 2003. She was 22 at the time of the alleged incident, and claims that Diddy invited her back to his studio after connecting with him at a Men's Fashion Week event at Cipriani Downtown in New York City.

Once at Diddy's studio, McKinney claims multiple people were there and that they were all passing around a joint. She was offered a hit and took it, describing it as "very powerful." She said she felt like she was floating, and Diddy asked to accompany her to the bathroom. She says Puff began kissing her and shoved her head down to his crotch before demanding she "suck it." When she refused, he allegedly forced her to perform oral sex.

She said she tried to leave and felt woozy and lost consciousness. McKinney says the next thing she remembered was waking up in a taxi, and realizing she'd been sexually assaulted. TMZ claims it's unclear from the lawsuit if McKinney is referring to the alleged forced oral sex, or another sex act that might have occurred that she doesn't remember.

McKinney said the experience led to a suicide attempt in 2004, and that she was blackballed from the modeling industry.

XXL has reached out to Diddy's team for further comment.

Diddy Apologizes for Cassie Ventura Assault Video

This is just the latest legal snafu for Diddy. Last Friday (May 17), CNN released a disturbing video showing him brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway back in 2016. The video seemingly corroborates a specific allegation of abuse in her November 2023 lawsuit against Puff.

Just a few days ago, Puff issued an apology for a video that emerged showing him brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway back in 2016.

"It's so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that," Diddy began in his video on Sunday (May 19). "I was f**ked up—I hit rock bottom—but I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video," he continued. "I was disgusted then when I did it. I'm disgusted now. I went and I sought out professional help. I got into going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace."

Diddy is now facing a handful of lawsuits that have been filed in the wake of the Cassie suit, which he settled a day after it was filed. Puff is also being sued by three other women and a man who have accused the Bad Boy founder of sexual miscoduct.