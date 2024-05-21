Australians Are Calling for Diddy’s Music to Be Banned From Their Radio Stations

Australians are looking to boycott Diddy and have his music removed from their radio stations.

Australia Seeks Boycott Against Diddy and His Music

On Monday (May 20), Australian morning television show Sunrise on 7 reported on Deputy Opposition Leader of the Liberal Party of Australia, Sussan Ley, calling for Diddy's music to be banned from their airwaves and more. In a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (May 19), Ley said in part, "I am asking Australian businesses to reconsider any activities they may be taking that may be financially benefiting Mr. Combs. This should see Australian media companies including radio stations take any of his music off their channels today."

Ley's statement comes days after video footage from 2016 was released of Diddy brutally assaulting former girlfriend Cassie last Friday (May 17). However, the country's Deputy Leader isn't alone in her sentiment. According to Australia's 7 News network, Brisbane radio star Stav Davidson says he no longer plays Puff's music on his radio show. This news was revealed on Davidson's radio show on Tuesday morning (May 21).

Diddy's Key to New York City Might Get Taken Back

As time passes, Diddy continues to have distance forged between himself, honors he's been given and more. Yesterday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that he is considering rescinding Diddy's key to the city, which was given to the mogul last year.

"I think all of us were deeply disturbed by watching that chilling video of the young lady being assaulted by him," Mayor Adams stated during a press conference. "And the committee and the team, we've never rescinded a key before, but we are now sitting down to see what the next steps forward are going to be."

On Sunday, Diddy issued an apology via social media for his behavior in the video. Puff, who didn't address Cassie specifically, said his actions were inexcusable. He also expressed that he was in a dark place and had hit rock bottom.

Watch Sunshine 7's full report about Australians calling to boycott Diddy's music from their radio stations below.

Watch the Report on Australian Officials Calling for Boycott Against Diddy