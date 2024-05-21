Diddy and Cassie Prohibited From Speaking About Each Other in Public Due to NDA Lawsuit Settlement – Report

Diddy and his former girlfriend Cassie are reportedly prohibited from speaking about each other in public, according to the terms of an NDA.

On Monday (May 20), TMZ reported that the reason Diddy omitted Cassie's name in an apology video he released last week is apparently due to a strict NDA that both Diddy and Cassie signed. The paperwork prevents either party from speaking about the other in public.

This past weekend (May 19), Diddy put out an apology video in which he took full responsibility for a heinous assault on Cassie in 2016, which was caught on surveillance video and obtained by CNN last Friday (May 17). As the rap mogul reflected on his inexcusable actions, he did not mention Cassie by name. The NDA is a legally binding agreement, so Diddy could not even speak on her name in an apologetic manner.

The non-disclosure agreement was part of a settlement for a lawsuit Cassie filed against Diddy in 2023. She accused Diddy of rape and acts of violence against her, among other shocking allegations. Cassie also detailed the incident that was captured on the hotel surveillance video in 2016.

Prior to the attack caught on camera at the hotel, Diddy reportedly had Cassie engage in a "freak off," the name given for their sexual encounters with male prostitutes. An intoxicated Diddy gave Cassie a black eye during the incident. When he was asleep, Cassie attempted to leave, but Diddy ran after her into the hallway. He proceeded to assault her by kicking her, dragging her body on the floor and throwing a glass vase at her. The video that has been circulating around the internet for the last five days was apparently in Diddy's possession because he paid the hotel $50,000 for the footage.

Cassie and Diddy settled her lawsuit a day after she filed last November. Diddy still faces at least four other lawsuits against him. A week after Cassie's lawsuit went public in late 2023, another woman sued Diddy for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting her when she was in college. A second woman, identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Diddy claiming she was sexually assaulted by Puff and R&B singer Aaron Hall when she was only 17 in 1991.

A third woman filed a lawsuit accusing Diddy, former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and another unidentified man of trafficking her across state lines as a high school student and raping her in a Manhattan, N.Y. recording studio in 2003. Producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy claiming Rod was sexually assaulted, sexually harassed and not fully paid while working on Diddy's The Love Album: Off the Grid.