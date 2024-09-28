50 Cent Trolls Diddy and Meek Mill With Altered Video Showing Them in Bed Together

50 Cent pokes fun at Diddy and Meek Mill with an altered version of Rick James' classic "Give It to Me Baby" music video.

50 Trolls Diddy and Meek With Fake Rick James Music Video

On Friday (Sept. 27), 50 Cent decided to poke fun at Diddy and Meek Mill by posting an altered version of a Rick James music video with their faces on it. In his Instagram post, which can be viewed below, the New York rapper shared a clip of Rick's "Give It to Me Baby" music video.

The fake visual depicts Diddy as Rick James attempting to charm and woo his love interest, who has Meek Mill's face. They are both fictitiously in bed together.

50 captioned the parody clip: "They been doing meek dirty, he want to pay 100k to find out who doing this. LOL."

50 Cent's trolling of Diddy shows no signs of slowing down.

Meek Mill Wants to Investigate How He's Connected to Diddy Case

50 Cent's trolling of Diddy and Meek Mill comes after Meek made an announcement last Monday (Sept. 23) that he's willing to pay $100,000 to investigators to figure out how he's connected to the Bad Boy Entertainment founder's ongoing sex crimes case and why.

"I wanna hire an investigative team 100k cash to find out every specific detail involving meek mill name to 'Diddy' Case," Meek wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "I also want them to look at who is powering the media involving 'meek' anything to do with buddy! 'Something not right.'"

The Philadelphia rhymer added, "The streets know wassup with me thats not the case….We talking about business side ,somebody powering these bad campaigns with 'meeek mill' again I got 100k for a thorough investigation of who’s powering and how exactly my name connect to this…"

Meek became entangled in the Diddy scandal when producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones filed a lawsuit against Diddy, alleging sexual assault, unpaid work and harassment. In a footnote of the 73-page lawsuit, Nicki Minaj is labeled as the girlfriend of a "Philadelphia rapper" that Diddy claims he had sex with. Lil Rod also claims to have seen this same rapper "consorting with underage girls" on Diddy's yacht.

Since then, Meek Mill has been the butt of jokes of fans who think he's somehow involved in the Diddy scandal.

